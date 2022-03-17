Deals: Anker Android projector sale, Sony XM3 ANC earbuds hit $118, more

Kicking off all of today’s deals, Anker has a home theater sale with Android projectors and streamers from $50. That’s alongside a new low on Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds at $118 and the first discount on Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker home theater sale has Android projectors and streamers from $50

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its home theater gear and projectors. You can score the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $260. Regularly $350, this is a solid $90 price drop, a new 2022 low, and the best price we have tracked since September 2021. It is also the second-lowest total we have seen it drop to on Amazon and about $20 under the Black Friday listing. This portable option is also great at home with top-mounted touch controls alongside the 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and up to 100-inch projection. It features Android 7.1 with direct access to your favorite streaming services including YouTube and Netflix alongside four-hour wireless battery life and optional HDMI connectivity.

Today’s Gold Box also features a price drop on Anker’s Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle. Now down at $50, this is $30 off the regular $80 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Powered by Android TV, this one delivers over 7,000 apps with Google Assistant and Chromecast support alongside HDR to bring additional smarts to your home entertainment center. Get a closer look at the specs right here.

Sony’s popular XM3 true wireless ANC earbuds fall to new low

Amazon now offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $118 in both styles. Down from $198, today’s offer undercuts our previous $128 mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low at 40% off. While not the new XM4 models that are also currently on sale, the previous-generation pair of Sony’s flagship earbuds arrives with some of the best ANC on the market.

That’s only made more compelling by today’s sale price, which also scores you 24-hour battery life, touchpad controls, and an adaptive sound mode to complement the full noise isolation. At the time of release we found these to be some of the best earbuds on the market, and our hands-on review still reflects that.

Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch for $370. Normally fetching $449, today’s offer marks the very first discount on the just-released smartwatch at $79 off. Having just debuted back at the end of February, the latest addition to Garmin’s smartwatch lineup ups the ante on the solar part of its name.

Delivering unlimited battery thanks to the sun-powered design, you can skip the charger at home indefinitely by getting a few hours of sunlight each day. You’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS, and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, respiration, and more.

