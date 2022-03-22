Google adding five Stadia Pro games for April 2022, including World War Z: Aftermath

Following the Google for Games Dev Summit, April 2022 will bring five games to Stadia Pro in a continuation from the previous drop.

Friday, April 1 — appropriately — will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with World War Z: Aftermath, the first of three games launching straight to Pro:

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

Deliver Us The Moon and City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow round out that trio:

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon.

As a renowned horror author, you’re no stranger to terrifying tales. But this time, your search for inspiration has put you in the path of a dangerous legendary spirit! After watching a strange video about the Crimson Shadow, the specter himself is set on claiming you for his own, and you’re not the only one he’s after. You’ll need to delve into the history of the Order of Witches and uncover their ties with the famed phantom to escape his clutches in time. Do you have what it takes? Find out in this chilling Hidden-Object Puzzle adventure!

There’s also Ys IX: Monstrum Nox ($59.99) and Chicken Police – Paint it RED ($19.99):

Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world.

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken were once a legendary detective-duo, called the Chicken Police. But that was almost a decade ago, and time had ruthlessly passed them by. Now Sonny and Marty are forced to work together on a case that is weirder than anything they’ve ever encountered before!

This month sees four claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Moonlighter, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, and Crayta: Premium Edition.

The count now stands at 52 titles after the additions/subtractions:

Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, PixelJunk Raiders, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Darksiders 3, Bloodstained, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders, Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Merek’s Market, One Hand Clapping, PHOGS!, Race with Ryan: Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Adam Wolfe, Dawn of the Monsters, Darksiders Genesis, Darkwood, World War Z: Aftermath, Deliver Us The Moon, City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Chicken Police – Paint it RED

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro April 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

