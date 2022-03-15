Google details ‘Immersive Stream for Games,’ Stadia’s B2B offering for other gaming companies

Google is officially unveiling “Immersive Stream for Games,” the service to let companies offer Stadia-powered game streaming directly to their customers.

Since its launch, Stadia has offered some of the best game streaming capabilities on the market, with limited latency, high consistency, and competition-leading features like 4K, HDR, surround sound, and vibration. While Stadia will surely continue to have gamers as its customers for the foreseeable future, Google is also broadening its horizons by opening Stadia’s streaming tech to other companies to license.

This initiative was first seen last year, with AT&T allowing its mobile customers to play the entirety of Batman: Arkham Knight for free in a Stadia-like user experience. Created in partnership with Google Cloud, this latest offering from the Stadia team is being given a formal name today: Immersive Stream for Games.

A rising tide for cloud gaming lifts Immersive Stream for Games as well as Stadia — Dov Zimring

Looking back to AT&T, the carrier has announced that it’ll be offering a second game for its streaming product later this year. Moreover, AT&T customers will soon be able to play the free games on their mobile devices in addition to the current desktop support. It’s not clear at this time whether AT&T will be launching a new phone app or if things will simply run through Stadia’s existing mobile web support.

As part of Stadia’s announcements at GDC, Google is opening Immersive Stream for Games to registration from companies who are interested in creating their own cloud gaming services. From there, it’s up to each company to decide how cloud streaming can benefit their products, whether to offer instant demos of new titles, manage a storefront, or craft a new subscription plan.

Stadia’s new Head of Product, Dov Zimring – who took the reigns following the departure of John Justice – shared abundant optimism for the future of Stadia including the benefits from Immersive Stream for Games, as well the grand potential for cloud gaming as a whole.

The Google for Games Developer Summit is designed to support studios of every size, with tools and innovations from teams across Google. The core features we’re talking about today are benefitting both the development journey and player experience for Immersive Stream for Games customers, including Stadia. In partnership with Google Cloud, we’re working to build out the underlying cloud gaming technology that powers both Stadia and our customers’ offerings via Immersive Stream for Games. A rising tide for cloud gaming lifts Immersive Stream for Games as well as Stadia, and we’re excited for what’s to come in 2022 and beyond. — Dov Zimring

