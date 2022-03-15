Stadia is getting a public, account-less store to easily find games and free demos

One of the biggest problems facing Google Stadia since its debut has been getting new customers on board, and this week Google is announcing a new initiative to put its product in front of players. Soon, Google Stadia will have a public-facing store that will let anyone see what Stadia has to offer.

Rolling out in the “coming weeks,” Google Stadia’s store will be available without an account, meaning you don’t have to have a Google account or sign up for Stadia — which requires a free trial to Stadia Pro — to see what’s in the library.

Google says that this new public-facing store will also allow Stadia games to show up in Google Search, much like Steam, PlayStation, and other gaming storefronts do already. Google appears to be slightly redesigning the store for this public version, with emphasis placed on a “Try Stadia” button in the top corner.

The new storefront will showcase publisher sales, free games such as Destiny 2 and Super Animal Royale, and free demos. Google is also today announcing that click-to-play trials are expanding to all publishers, allowing any game to quickly open up a free trial just by setting a length of time for the trial. These free trials will be showcased in the public store, with titles such as Risk of Rain 2, Rainbow Six Extraction, and others.

Google explains:

In the coming weeks, anyone will be able to access and search the full Stadia store and its 200+ games – without needing to create or sign into a Stadia account. Players will be able to find Stadia games through Google Search, and explore Stadia’s library of entirely free games or demos to try, the 50+ games in Stadia Pro, publisher sales, or the 100+ games launching on Stadia this year.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: