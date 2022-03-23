[Update: Full restock] Bellroy says Pixel 6 cases are its ‘most popular product release ever’

Reports earlier this year said Google was making an aggressive manufacturing push for the Pixel 6. The company has historically never revealed numbers, but one possible indicator today comes from Pixel 6 case maker Bellroy.

Update 3/23/22: As of the past few days, the Bellroy online store (in the US) has all case colors available for purchase at $49. This includes the Pixel 6’s Black, Basalt, Cobalt, Sea Mist, and Terracotta, while there’s Black, Basalt, Cobalt, Terracotta, and Biscotti for the 6 Pro.

Original 12/30/21: The Australian accessory brand is known for its wallets and phone cases. Part of the Made for Google certification program, it was one of the first companies to offer Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases at launch.

On Wednesday, the company announced on Instagram, alongside a partial restock, that the Pixel 6 cases have become “[its] most popular release, ever.” That was reiterated today in a year-end email, while also confirming the Pixel 6 as its “most popular Pixel case.”

Exact metrics are not specified, and the company’s definition of “most popular” has room for interpretation in terms of what inventory it had available on hand at launch. Regardless, it’s a promising stat and hopefully encourages other brands to invest in making Pixel accessories.

In terms of supply on the Bellroy website today, the Pixel 6 leather case is available in Black, Basalt, Sea Mist, and Terracotta, with Cobalt unavailable. Only Biscotti and Black are currently in stock for the Pixel 6 Pro with the other three colors (Basalt, Cobalt, Terracotta) sold out, though Bellroy says it’s working to “restock as soon as possible.” A more limited color selection is available at the Google Store.

