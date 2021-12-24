Google made an elaborate Pixel 6-themed Tarot deck [Update: Physical cards]

Google’s latest social play to advertise the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is quite elaborate and involves the creation of a themed Tarot card deck, as well as AR filters on Instagram.

Update 12/24: Google indeed printed the Tarot cards out into a physical deck and sent them to #TeamPixel members/fans as this year’s holiday gift. The package arrived in an equally elaborate blue and star-decorated slide-out box that includes both the deck and a candle.

Meanwhile, the deck was designed by illustrator Katja Perez. You can get a closer look at the designs on Instagram.

Original 12/20: Most people will get a kick out of the “tARot randomizer” selfie filter on Instagram that, per Google, “correlates #Pixel6 features to the 22 Major Arcana cards in a Tarot deck.”

The Fool: Ultra wide camera

The Magician: Magic eraser

The High Priestess: Material you

The Empress: Portrait mode

The Emperor: Durable display

It’s fun, whimsical, and meant for sharing, while “giving insight into your future (and your phone).” Google accompanied the filter with a 93-page Google Slides presentation explaining the history of Tarot, reading cards, and how to share on social media.

The presentation also includes 78 cards designed by someone at the company (or commissioned). They’re split between the aforementioned Major Arcana and 56 Minor Arcana. All 78 cards have accompanying meanings, and the presentation provides a simplified guide on “How to read Tarot” on page five.

Meanwhile, a second AR experience on Instagram, #TeamPixel card filter, animates the 22 Major Arcana cards when you point your phone at one. A close reading of the page implies that Google created a physical Pixel 6 “tARot deck box” complete with QR code to launch the effect on Instagram, as well as all the cards for manual shuffling. In lieu of that, you can point your phone to the screen, or even print out the entire slide and cut the cards out.

