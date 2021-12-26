Pixel 6 gets high-profile ‘For All The Fans’ NBA ad [Update: Magic Johnson/Eraser]

The Pixel is the “Official Fan Phone of the NBA,” and Google is reminding people of that fact with a high-profile Pixel 6 ad ahead of five Christmas Day basketball games.

Update 12/26: A shorter 15-second Pixel 6 Pro spot today has Magic Johnson — appropriately — use Magic Eraser on a vintage image of his. It expands on yesterday’s ad, which aired across TV, digital, and social platforms.

Original 12/25: Google and the NBA broadened their partnership just before the Pixel 6 launch to make it the “Official Fan Phone” of the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League. Giannis Antetokounmpo then became the “new face” of the device.

The latest ad highlights Pixel 6 features like At a Glance, Live Translate, Magic Eraser (with a Magic Johnson cameo), Quick Tap to Snap (ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo), “Pixel Security,” Google Lens to find clothing worn by players, and of course the camera.

For all the Bucks fans, Suns fans, Serbian fans, who became Nuggets fans, Heat fans, who want to get rid of photobomb fans, diehard fans, bandwagon fans, Woj bomb fans, Top Shot fans, all or nothing fans, Laker fans, fans who just came for the style, and fans seeing it up close for the first time. There are so many ways to love the NBA and the Pixel 6 is built for all of them.

It remains to be seen whether the For All The Fans — which is a play off the Pixel 6’s For All You Are” tagline — ad will air during today’s five NBA games: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Gold State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz. As of the start of the first game, we’ve yet to see the minute-long ad on TV.

