Deals: Motorola Edge+ $100 launch discount, TP-Link Assistant gear from $24, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Motorola Edge+ seeing a launch discount at $100 off. That’s alongside TP-Link Kasa smart power strips from $26 and these ongoing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price cuts from $210. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge+ was just revealed yesterday and is already $100 off

After being revealed yesterday, the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone is now seeing its first discount courtesy of Amazon. Dropping the unlocked Cosmos Blue 512GB model in price for the first time, you can score the Android smartphone for $900. That’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $100 off. Motorola’s all-new smartphone arrives with some of the most flagship-caliber specs we’ve seen from the brand in quite some time.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with three years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Save 20% on TP-Link Kasa smart power strips

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $40. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at 20% off while beating our previous holiday mention by $5.

Expanding your Alexa or Assistant setup with individually-controllable outlets, this Kasa accessory has six different ways to automate lamps and other accessories, or just stop energy vampire appliances in their tracks. It’ll pair right to your Wi-Fi and alongside the voice assistant support, and it also works with a companion app for scheduling and automations. Three USB ports round out the package for streamlining your nightstand or desk charging setup. You can also save on the 3-outlet model at $24.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches on sale from $210

Amazon is currently offering discounts on a wide selection of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. While some are just typical discounts, the 44mm LTE model in green is at its year low price of $270. Normally offered for $330, this $60 in savings is not only at its year low price, it is also within $20 of the all-time low price that we’ve seen.

Featuring support for LTE connectivity, you’ll be able to receive and send texts and calls while also using features that require internet without your phone present. An LTE service is required, however. Alongside this LTE connectivity are the health monitoring features this watch houses. You can conduct an ECG to make sure there is no atrial fibrillation going on and that your heart is beating well. The Galaxy Watch 4 can also monitor your workouts and help you track your progress. Running watchOS, these Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches are the perfect companion to your Android phone. You can check out our review here.

