Verizon will sell your business the Pixel 6 and Glass Enterprise Edition 2 at a $700 discount

In an under-the-radar enterprise announcement at the start of this year, Verizon partnered with Google to pair the Pixel 6 with Glass Enterprise Edition 2. In fact, there’s even a discount for businesses that ends today.

The partnership is targeted at remote workforces and sees Verizon Business essentially become a reseller for Glass Enterprise Edition 2, which is the only way to buy those devices today as Google does not offer a direct store.

Verizon’s involvement is two-fold, starting with its BlueJeans Meetings video service being available on Glass. It’s meant for employees, like maintenance staff, that operate in the field and need to stream what they see back to headquarters for additional instruction.

Glass EE2 can record up to 1080p30 video (8MP camera), but the BlueJeans app is limited to 720p while an “immersive experience with spatial audio” is touted by Verizon. The example given is a technician arriving at a server farm. After putting Glass on, the wearers can scan a QR code on their phone to join a meeting with other support staff.

By allowing a supervisor to see a remote employee’s vantage point virtually, rather than needing to see that perspective in-person, BlueJeans on Glass EE2 can help field workers get expert support without leaving the job site. BlueJeans with Glass EE2’s hands-free capabilities can also help enable remote field workers—such as warehouse workers, technicians, and engineers—to more efficiently fulfill customer orders or build complex machines.

The second aspect for Verizon is its 5G network – C-Band spectrum explicitly touted – and connecting Glass to it via the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro:

Glass can leverage Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and real-time edge-compute capabilities through mobile hotspot connection for innovations that require low latency. For instance, developers could use the combined technologies to explore advanced computer vision with real-time virtual annotation and free-hand animation for apps serving collaborative-work, training or entertainment use cases.

In fact, Verizon will discount the $1,139.99 Glass Enterprise Edition by $700 “when you also purchase a new Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on contract.” That deal, however, ends today (March 31) and requires a business account at the carrier. The BlueJeans Meetings will be pre-installed and “simplified navigation” is touted.

Offer expires March 31, 2022 while supplies last for purchases at www.verizonbusiness.com or at an authorized Verizon retail location. Applies to purchase of full-price (plus tax) of Google Glass Edition 2 when purchased with Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro in a single transaction and enrollment in a new 2-yr agreement of $24.99 per month or higher. Glass and Pixel must both be in-stock at time of purchase to take advantage of the offer. Savings applied at point of sale. May not be combined with any other device offers or discounts except select business bill incentive credit offers.

