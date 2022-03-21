Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pick up official certification for Verizon’s faster C-Band 5G

- Mar. 21st 2022 10:21 am PT

0

According to Verizon, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are picking up official support for the carrier’s C-Band 5G this week with a new update rolling out now.

Verizon representative George Koroneos tweeted today to confirm that both Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been cleared to use C-Band 5G on Verizon Wireless. The phones have both supported the new 5G signal on a hardware level since launch but weren’t cleared on a software/carrier level until now. Apparently, a software update set to “begin rolling out later today” will flip the switch on C-Band support.

Update: Google has further confirmed C-Band support rolling out in a forum post. The company has also said that no other Pixels will add support.

C-Band is a sort of middle-ground for Verizon’s 5G, with the technology being considerably faster than the widely-available Sub6 network known as “Nationwide 5G,” but still a bit slower than the incredibly fast but still barely-available mmWave 5G that’s available in parts of some major cities and sporting venues.

The Pixel 6 Pro supports both Sub6 and mmWave networks on its unlocked and carrier models, but the regular Pixel 6 lacks mmWave on unlocked models, but C-Band is supported across all models regardless.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are currently the only Pixel smartphones that work with C-Band on Verizon, while Samsung supports its Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Verizon

Verizon
Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones