Original Google Pixel shows up in Hulu’s Theranos drama, ‘The Dropout,’ a year too early

It’s not super uncommon for Google’s Pixel phones to show up in TV shows and movies, with one recent example being Marvel’s Hawkeye. Now, the original Google Pixel has shown up in Hulu’s series “The Dropout,” but out of its own timeline.

“The Dropout” covers the Theranos scandal with actress Amanda Seyfried portraying CEO Elizabeth Holmes. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its performances, but there’s a fun little cameo in the latest episode.

As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, the latest episode of “The Dropout” features actor Dylan Minnette portraying Tyler Schultz, who takes a call on an original Google Pixel, a “Very Silver” variant, from Theranos investor George Schultz, his grandfather. This scene takes place in 2015, just before the Wall Street Journal published its major expose on Theranos.

The funny part of this is the timing. The scene takes place in late 2015, probably in September or October, based on the context of the WSJ reporter finishing up the bombshell article. That’s roughly a year before the original Google Pixel was announced, on October 4, 2016. Given the timing, Google’s Nexus 6 would have been the more accurate choice, or even the Nexus 5X or 6P, which launched in October 2015.

Google surely wasn’t involved in this little cameo, but regardless it’s always fun to see.

