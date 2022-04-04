Pixel 6 April update fixes camera and wireless charging issues, available today

Following last month’s two-week gap, the April’s security update is rolling out for the Pixel 6 on the same day as all other supported Google devices.
There are three specific issues addressed by the Pixel 6 — *[2] — April update across two categories. In the case of the first fix, Google did not detail which wireless chargers will benefit.
Battery & Power
- Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2].
Camera
- Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].
- Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2].
Meanwhile, all currently supported devices (Pixel 3a-6 Pro) — *[1] — benefit from:
User Interface
- Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].
- Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].
- Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1].
