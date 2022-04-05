Twitter is finally adding an edit button, and some other features on Android too

Twitter for Android appears to be picking up a few new features soon, including, finally, an edit button.

The major news this afternoon – Twitter is adding an edit button, for real. A few days after taunting users on April Fools’ Day with the assumed joke of saying that “we are working on an edit button,” Twitter revealed that the feature is actually coming.

In a tweet from the Twitter Comms account, Twitter says that the edit button has been in development since last year, and that the decision to roll out the feature was not a result of Elon Musk’s recent poll as a newly-appointed board member, days after the Tesla founder became Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter says that the edit button will arrive “in the coming months” as a part of Twitter Blue, the social network’s paid subscription tier, and will debut as a “Labs” feature.

But that’s not all that’s in store for Twitter. As first spotted by Jane Wong, Twitter for Android appears to be working on the ability to select text. Our Dylan Roussel was also able to activate the functionality, as pictured below. This replaces the current behavior, where a long-press on a Tweet copies its contents.

Dylan Roussel was also able to uncover a few other features in development recently, including the ability to show your followers what music you are listening to, and “Collaborative Tweets,” which allows for multiple authors on the same tweet. The latter feature is expected to come to iOS too, but the nature of the music feature, which Dylan believes could pull its data from notifications, has the potential to only work easily on Android, but it’s far too early to tell.

.@Twitter seems to be working on a feature allowing you to display what you're listening to on your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/6jlrQlecd9 — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) April 2, 2022

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

