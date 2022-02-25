You can now pay Twitter to change the Android app’s homescreen icon

Twitter dove into the subscription business last year with the launch of Twitter Blue, a pretty cheap monthly subscription that offers a few additional features for the service. Now, months after iOS, Twitter Blue is finally gaining the ability to change the look of the Twitter app’s homescreen icon.

Announced on the official Twitter Blue account earlier this week, subscribers using an Android phone now have the ability to select from a list of custom homescreen icons. This can be as simple as changing the color of the Twitter icon from its usual light blue to purple, orange, green, and more, but options go further than that.

Alongside some more abstract designs, Twitter Blue also offers limited-time “Seasonal icons” that may relate to sports, the seasons, and other special events. iPhone owners have had access to this feature since the day Twitter Blue launched, but it’s only now being made available to Android users.

Of course, it’s worth reiterating that this feature is only available if you’re willing to pay for the $2.99/month Twitter Blue subscription. If you lapse in the subscription, too, you’ll lose access to these custom icons. Other features of Twitter Blue include bookmark folders, “undo tweet,” Reader Mode, and more. There are several features still not available on Android, though, such as ad-free articles, themes, and custom navigation.

if you're on Android, the wait is over—you can now select from our custom app icons switch it up daily, weekly, monthly, or never! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Pk3I2mpyks — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 23, 2022

