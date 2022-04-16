This is probably what Twitter’s long-awaited edit button will look like [Gallery]

The community of Twitter has been asking for the ability to edit typos and other errors in tweets for years, and finally the social network confirmed an edit button was coming. Now, we’ve been able to uncover an early look.

9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel was able to enable the Twitter edit button on the web ahead of the feature’s formal launch, giving us a first look at what the functionality will look like.

In its current state, the edit button on Twitter looks exactly how you’d expect it to. Existing tweets get an ”Edit tweet” button in their overflow menu, and pressing that button pulls up an editor for the tweet’s contents. You can correct typos or add to the tweet, and press “update” to have the edits apply.

Of course, this doesn’t actually work just yet, with a failure message when pressing the update button. It’s also unclear what Twitter will show when a tweet has been edited. Many have asked for and assumed that there will be a form of history for the tweets. Based on what things look like right now, there’s also no timer for editing tweets after they’ve initially been sent. There’s still plenty of time for Twitter to refine this feature, though, as it was previously confirmed that the edit functionality would first be available in a beta form only, and only for Blue subscribers at first.

Twitter’s edit button 🙂

Uh oh! 👀@Twitter's edit button can already be enabled. It doesn't work yet, but I'll keep an eye on it! pic.twitter.com/7hyCAxsSym — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) April 16, 2022

