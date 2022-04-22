Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 won’t have a bigger battery, but the inner screen will be wider

As the foldable market gets more competitive, Samsung will need to improve its own offering. According to a couple of new reports, Samsung is planning to have a wider screen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it won’t have better battery life from the looks of it.

GalaxyClub uncovered a safety listing that show that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have roughly the same size battery as the Fold 3. As per usual, that battery will be split in two cells, with one being a 2,002 mAh battery and the other being 2,268 mAh. That adds up to a total rated capacity of 4,275 mAh, but the typical capacity will likely be advertised as 4,400 mAh. The Fold 3 had the same rated capacity.

What does that mean for battery life on the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, it’s not looking ideal. We weren’t particularly pleased with the Fold 3’s battery life in our review last year, and as I’ve continued to use the phone personally, endurance certainly hasn’t improved. However, the use of newer chips could help improve battery life.

These are the Fold 4’s batteries

Notably, another recent report claims that LG will be supplying the battery for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Beyond that, Ice Universe has offered an illustration of what the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s inner display will look like. Specifically, that the display will have a wider aspect ratio compared to the Fold 3. This has been request many times to better suit tablet apps, but it won’t be like the Oppo Find N. The Fold 4 will be “closer to a square,” apparently, which leads to a shorter but wider display.

Fold3 → Fold4 (based on limited information, 100% accuracy is not guaranteed) pic.twitter.com/edE1BpIU0L — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 22, 2022

