Deals: Jabra Elite 4 ANC Google Fast Pair earbuds hit $100, Moto G100 smartphone $230 off, and more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair from $60. THat’s alongside the new Moto G100 Android Smartphone at $230 off and Govee’s Smart Glide RGBIC Wall Light kit. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair from $60

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $100. Down from $120, you’re looking at only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage as well.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds are down to $60 at Amazon in four colorways. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching last fall at $20 off. While Google Fast Pair is still onboard these lower-end earbuds, you’re ditching the active noise cancellation found above. Otherwise, there’s a similar design with the same 28-hour battery life.

Save $230 on Moto G100 Android smartphone

Lenovo is currently offering the unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $370. That’s down from its typical $600 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. Motorola’s latest mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, which delivers a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Control Govee’s Smart Glide RGBIC wall light kit with Assistant

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Glide Smart RGBIC Wall Light 12-Piece Kit for $107. Normally listed for $150, this 28% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve tracked, coming within $10 of the all-time low. You can connect the twelve pieces included in this kit in any way you want.

Then connect them to Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant to control the colors, brightness, and scenes of the lights. The Govee Home app gives you full control over the lights with the ability to make your own scenes and set schedules and timers. These wall lights are the perfect addition to your office or bedroom to set the mood. Our review will give you an idea of what to expect.

