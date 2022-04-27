Gmail outage impacted email delivery for about an hour this afternoon [Updated]

Gmail very rarely goes down, but an hour-long outage this afternoon saw the Google service not work for some. Not all users were impacted, and those affected couldn’t send or receive emails.

Google said it was “investigating reports of an issue with Gmail” at 10:32 PM UTC. The problem resulted in “delays or undelivered email between 14:40-15:35 US/Pacific.”

The “service disruption” was fixed at 10:58 PM UTC.

The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.

No other Google Workspace services were impacted, but Meet’s livestreaming capability had an issue (“Waiting for stream to begin, Please stand by”) earlier today that’s already resolved. Google Cloud Platform did not report any issues during the 55-minute email outage.

In the US (West and East Coast), we didn’t see any issues and could send/receive email normally on both the mobile apps and web client. Searching for emails also continued to work.

More on Gmail:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: