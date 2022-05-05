Google wants your initial Android 13 feedback with Beta 1 survey

- May. 5th 2022 8:01 pm PT

Google started asking Android Beta Program users for feedback with version 11 in 2020. With Android 13 moving on from the developer preview phase last week, the Beta 1 feedback survey is now open this evening.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 13 on your Pixel device. This anonymous survey should take about 5 minutes to complete.

Please only fill out this survey if your device is running Beta 1 (TPB1.220310.029). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

The Android 13 Beta 1 survey starts by having users confirm their device and what version they’re running. We also learn from this that Google quietly released a Pixel 5a only “A1” build sometime in the past week.

Users are asked to rate how satisfied they are across several areas: Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, Authentication (face/fingerprint), and Charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

This is followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others, and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” on 1-5 scale. 

You’re then asked to select your “top issue area.” Depending on that choice, you’re able to provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. Lastly, there’s the ever-popular “additional feedback on your experience” field.

