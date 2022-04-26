Here’s everything new in Android 13 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Beta 1 of Android 13 is available today and will be most people’s introduction to Google’s next major OS version. We’re diving into today’s release of Android 13 Beta 1 to find what new features have been added.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.)

Google is planning six milestone releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 1 and DP2.

Pixel Launcher search replaced by old Google app

New ‘Control from locked device’ setting

Settings > Display > Lock screen

Priority mode reverted to ‘Do Not Disturb’

Introduced in DP2

Security & Privacy Quick tile disabled

Listed as “Unavailable” before disappearing

More ‘Basic colors’ in Wallpaper & style

16 in total 11 single colors (+7) 5 dual colors



Media player squiggles

The seek/progress bar now SQUIGGLES the part of the line you’ve already listened to

Compared to DP2, it’s much more stable with repeat/shuffle shuffle actions always showing

