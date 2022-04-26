Google has opened the door to Android 13 for all with the start of the Beta program – but what devices can install it? Here’s every eligible handset.

Android 13 is coming to 10 Google Pixel smartphones with devices from other OEMs expected very soon. The process of enrolling upon the Android 13 Beta is simple. All you need to do is head to the dedicated microsite, sign in, and then enroll your device. An OTA update notification should soon arrive on your phone, prompting you to download and install.

If you have already sideloaded the recent Android 13 Developer Preview, you will get an OTA notification allowing you to download and update to the beta on your Google Pixel device. This process may vary with other smartphone brands when the beta is made available by more OEMs.

Last year at IO 2021, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE all confirmed that they would offer Android 12 Beta updates to selected phones. The subsequent rollout was slow, but a lot of devices, including the OnePlus 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 11 series, and Oppo Find X3 Pro all had early previews available to users.

Here’s every device currently eligible for the Android 13 Beta

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

As of April 26, only Google Pixel smartphones can get the update, but we expect to learn how other manufacturers plan to offer Android 13 Beta updates at I/O 2022. Google’s annual developer conference is scheduled to start on May 11 and will end on May 12, 2022. You can follow our guide to learn how to install the Android 13 Beta on your eligible device here.

