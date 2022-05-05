Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21+ refurb hits $615, Galaxy Watch 4 from $174, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a one-day refurbished discount on Samsung Galaxy S21+. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic from $174 and the Made for Google iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand at $43. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ sees refurb discount to $615

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. A headliner would certainly be the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB at $615. Down from the original $1,000 price tag it fetched, today’s discount is a new all-time low that’s $35 under our previous mention.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22+, but Samsung’s now previous-generation midrange smartphone still packs a punch. The Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life backed by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Around the back, there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review as well. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic fall to new all-time lows

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for $174. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while also delivering $76 in savings along the way. This is $26 under our previous mentions as well. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm style. Samsung’s latest fitness tracker arrives as the new Galaxy Watch 4 and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS.

To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand hits $43

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $43. As only the second discount of the year, this is the best discount since back in March and delivering the lowest price of 2022, otherwise from the usual $50 going rate.

iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

