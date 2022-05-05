Google Tasks adds support for recurring tasks, rolling out now

The to-do list app Google Tasks is finally picking up an overdue feature. Rolling out now, Google Tasks is adding support for recurring tasks in your lists.

Announced this week on the Google Workspace Blog, the company has confirmed that its to-do list app is rolling out this new feature to all users. Recurring tasks in Google Tasks allow users to have a specific task show up on their to-do list on a daily basis, whether that be indefinitely, for a certain number of days, or until a specific date.

Technically, this functionality is already existing through Google Calendar, but it has never been able to be adjusted within the Google Tasks app directly. Google explains:

Currently, you can set the end option for a recurring task (never, on a certain date, or after X occurrences) by opening the task in Google Calendar. With this launch, you can also set this option directly in Google Tasks. This gives you more control over how and until when your tasks repeat.

Google says that recurring tasks are rolling out now, but may take up to 14 days to show up for all users. There are no admin controls for managed Workspace accounts, notably, and we’re already seeing the option across multiple Google accounts.

