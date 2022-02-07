Google Calendar making it easier to manage overdue ‘pending’ tasks 

Besides events, Google Calendar is getting ever deeper task integration. The latest lets you “easily see and manage your overdue tasks” from a new “Pending” section in Google Calendar for Android, iOS, and web.

Depending on the view, there will be an “[x] pending tasks” item that serves as a “comprehensive list of uncompleted past tasks” underneath the day/date:

If you have uncompleted tasks that were due in the past 30 days, you will have an all day entry that will tell you how many tasks are pending from that timeframe. Clicking on that entry brings up the list of these pending tasks and you can directly edit or mark them as complete from this list.

This “Pending tasks” dropdown notes when they were originally due and lets you quickly take action inside Google Calendar. It will be available on Android (from February 17), iOS (March 1), and the web (starting today).

This follows Calendar getting the ability to repeat tasks in December. Of course, Google still maintains the standalone list-based app, which is how some people prefer to manage tasks.

