Digital Wellbeing will be able to dim your Android 13 wallpaper at night

The latest Digital Wellbeing feature coming soon to Android 13 devices is the ability for Bedtime Mode to dim your wallpaper.

Bedtime mode: dark theme and wallpaper dimming

On Android today, Google has provided a full suite of features to help discourage the use of your phone at night, or at the very least make nighttime use less straining on the eyes. With Bedtime Mode, a big part of Google’s Digital Wellbeing suite, you can already use a schedule to put your phone into grayscale, disable Always-On Display, and activate Do Not Disturb.

In Android 13, we’ve found that Google has been working on the ability to dim your phone’s wallpaper. This capability briefly went public in an Android code change we spotted a few months back before it was removed, and our Dylan Roussel has managed to enable it on an Android 13 Beta device. Below, you’ll see a few examples of a wallpaper being dimmed, ranging from 0% (disabled) to 100% (fully black).

0% 25% 50% 100%

With the latest beta update to Digital Wellbeing, we find our first indications of how Android 13’s wallpaper dimming effect will be put to use.

<string name=”wallpaper_dimming_item_label”>Dim the wallpaper</string>

More specifically, wallpaper dimming will come as an optional new feature of Digital Wellbeing’s Bedtime Mode as one of the many ways to darken your screen at night to be easier on the eyes. At this time, we’re not sure by what percentage your Android 13 wallpaper will be dimmed.

<string name=”dark_screen_options_label”>Screen options at bedtime</string> <string name=”dark_screen_options_description”>Keep the screen dark, dim the wallpaper, and more</string>

In an alternate bit of in-app text that’s likely to be shown on devices not yet running Android 13, we learn that Bedtime Mode will also be able to make your device “use a dark background.” Based on another bit of text, this seems to just be referring to turning on Android’s built-in dark mode.

<string name=”dark_screen_options_description_without_dimming”>Keep the screen dark, use a dark background, and more</string> <string name=”dark_theme_item_description”>Use a black background</string>

As of today, while Android does offer ways to schedule dark themes based on sunset and sunrise — and we’ve seen signs of Bedtime-based scheduling in Android 13 — these new options for Bedtime Mode do not seem to be live yet on our devices running the Android 13 Beta.

