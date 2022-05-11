Deals: Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System hits $170, first Sony Xperia PRO-I discount, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System at $170 to go alongside the first price cut on Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone. Not to mention this ongoing Hisense 65-inch HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV offer at $150 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new 2022 low at $170

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $170. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to a new 2022 low and is also only the second discount of the year. This is $9 below our previous mention and the best since Black Friday.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED handset now $200 off

Several retailers are now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Android Smartphone for $1,598 including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,798 price tag. Sony’s latest Android smartphone delivers a series of photography-focused features centered around its very own 1-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K/120 video.

There’s also a companion triple sensor 12 MP camera array with 3D iTOF depth sensor, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 50mm standard lens. As for your more typical features, Android 11 powers the 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and comes supplemented by dual SIM support, a dedicated physical shutter button, and 3.5mm headphone jack to complete the package.

Hisense 65-inch HDMI 2.1 Android 4K Smart TV at $150 off

Amazon is now offering the 65-inch Hisense 65U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $550. Originally $950 when it launched last year and more regularly fetching $700 these days, today’s deal is up to $150 off the going rate, matching the Best Buy sale price, and within $2 of the Amazon all-time low.

Alongside an HDMI 2.1 port, Dolby Atmos, full array local dimming zones, built-in Google Assistant voice commands, and HDR 10 support, this Android TV is a notable option for the spare room, lake house, or your main space, depending on your needs. It also ships with a voice remote, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, a pair of USB ports, and more.

