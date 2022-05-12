Emoji Kitchen gets summer-ready combos with watermelon, cherry, and more

The latest update to Emoji Kitchen is rolling out some new summery sticker combos with watermelons, cherries, and more.

Depending on which hemisphere you live in, you may notice the weather steadily getting warmer as summer is on approach. As the heat turns up, one of the best ways to cool down is eating fresh fruits like watermelon and cherries. Google’s Emoji Kitchen certainly agrees.

If you’ve not had the chance to use Emoji Kitchen, it’s one of the most delightful recent additions to Gboard on Android, allowing you to combine two emojis into a single sticker or double-up a particular emoji to often comedic effect. Since launch, Emoji Kitchen has steadily expanded, offering increasingly bizarre combinations.

As spotted by Emojipedia, the latest beta update to Gboard introduces four new emojis to be mixed together: cherries (🍒), watermelon (🍉), paws (🐾), and rock (🪨).

The cherries combo in ways you might expect, like putting other emojis at the end of the stems or turning certain emojis into a cherry. My personal favorite here is the combo with the poop emoji to add a little cherry on top.

Combining any facial emoji with the watermelon gives the sliced fruit a new expression, while most other combos involve adding a watermelon rind. This includes the bizarre mixture of summer and fall that is the watermelon jack-o-lantern.

The paws emoji is a lot harder to combine with others, but one particularly terrifying sticker uses the pawprints as eyes. Meanwhile, rock is far more versatile for the Emoji Kitchen, in most cases turning an emoji to stone or creating a statue. Humorously, the rock combines with the skull emoji to create a neanderthal skull.

