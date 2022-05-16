Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 hit $110 in four colors, Pixel 6 Pro Amazon low, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 hitting $110. That’s alongside a new Amazon low on Google Pixel 6 Pro and Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay starter NAS at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at $110

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $110 in all four colors. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a 27% discount while delivering the third-best price of the year and lowest since back in February.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Rare discount brings Google Pixel 6 Pro down to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $856. Delivering a new all-time low from the retailer, today’s discount is down from the usual $899 price tag to mark one of the first overall price cuts to date. So while it might not be the most sizable discount, the savings are finally starting to roll out for anyone waiting to score the recently-released handset.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay starter NAS sees first discount of the year

Amazon currently offers the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $170. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at the first discount since back in November where it went for $10 less as well as a new 2022 low. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a rountine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo complements your Galaxy S22

Amazon now offers the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $69. Down from $90, this is one of the first overall discounts to date at 23% off while beating our previous mention by $7. Today’s offer is also the second-best offer so far, as well.

Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

Score 512GB of microSD storage with Samsung’s PRO Plus card

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSD Card with USB-A Reader for $86. Normally fetching $100, this is a new all-time low at $4 below the previous discount and a total of 15% in savings. The microSD card by itself sells for $80, down from $90.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled microSD card to USB-A adapter for retrieving footage and photos on your computer. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience.

