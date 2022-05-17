Deals: OnePlus 9 sees 1-day $230 discount, Anker accessories from $8, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on the OnePlus 9 5G at $230. That’s alongside Anker Android essentials from $8 and Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone at $350. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 5G sees 1-day discount to new all-time low of $499

OnePlus is now offering its OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499. Down from the usual $729 price tag, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $230 off. Not only is this $100 below our previous mention, but it’s also sitting comfortably below previous offers by $40 or more to deliver the best price yet. While those who prefer the higher-end devices may want to consider the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the now previous-generation entry-level OnePlus 9 offering still packs a punch.

A 6.55-inch AMOLED display is front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and has the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP three-sensor Hasselblad camera array. To round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Anker discounts popular Android essentials, starting from $8

Anker is launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today and, in the process, discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials. All of the markdowns start at $8 this time around and a particular highlight falls to the Anker Nano II 65W GaN II USB-C Charger at $40. Down from $50, this is marking the lowest we’ve seen since a one-day sale on Black Friday and the second-best price yet at 20% off.

Packing 65W of power into a handheld form factor, Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver laptop-levels of power in an ultrasmall build. On top of being able to dish out the full 65W of juice to Chromebooks and the like, it can handle refueling Android phones, tablets, and more without breaking a sweat.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $350. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer marks only the second discount to date since launch earlier this spring and is now matching the all-time low set once before at $100 off.

Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of midrange specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery, which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

