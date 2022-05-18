Ecobee’s latest Nest Thermostat competitor has a built-in air quality monitor and radar

Ecobee this week revealed a new batch of smart thermostats which, as usual, include support for Google Assistant among other things. Also new in this year’s Ecobee thermostat lineup is the addition of a built-in air quality monitor and a new radar sensor, just like Google’s thermostat.

The new Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced are premium entries in the lineup, coming in at $249 and $189 respectively. As such, they’re considerably more expensive than Google’s Nest Thermostat, which costs $129, but bring quite a bit more to the table.

The redesigned chassis of the new Ecobee Smart Thermostat is made from zinc, and has a more premium look compared to the brand’s more affordable options. The display on this new model is also significantly bigger and color, with a refreshed user-interface on board as well.

One of the biggest changes here is that Ecobee now supports a built-in air quality monitor on the Smart Thermostat Premium which can send alerts regarding poor audio quality to the Ecobee app. The company explains:

The flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium revolutionizes the thermostat as a tool for overall home health with an air quality monitor built right into the device, delivering true comfort that residents can breathe in. The thermostat displays important data about indoor air quality, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), estimated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, and relative humidity.

Further, Ecobee is taking a note from Google’s Nest Thermostat by integrating a radar sensor into the new thermostats. This takes the form of Soli in the Nest Thermostat, but Ecobee doesn’t have a name for its sensor. Regardless, the company says that radar will improve motion detection as well as occupancy detection.

Our colleagues over at 9to5Mac have spent a few weeks with the new Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, calling the new display one of the standout changes.

You can order the Smart Thermostat Premium and Enhanced now.

More on Google Assistant products:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: