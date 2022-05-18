Deals: Google Pixel 5 sees 1-day discount at $249 off, Samsung 512GB microSD card $60, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a 1-day Google Pixel 5 discount at $249 off. That’s alongside Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB microSD card at $60 and JBL’s Xtreme 3 Waterproof Speaker at $260. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 5 sees rare 1-day discount down to new low of $450

Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked previous-generation Google Pixel handsets headlined by the Pixel 5 128GB for $450. Originally fetching $699, you’re looking at the first discount of 2022 as well as in nearly a year, not to mention the best price to date at $249 off.

This may not be the latest flagship from Google, but its previous-generation Pixel 5 still delivers notable specs like a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well.

Samsung’s latest EVO Select 512GB microSD card just hit $60

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card for $60. Originally $85 when it launched back in September, it has more recently been carrying a $75 price tag and is now matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon where it has only gone for less once before.

Alongside our ongoing deal on the latest PRO Plus models, the EVO Select is the more affordable option is Samsung’s newest speed-focused lineup. It delivers up to 130MB/s transfer rates to drone rigs, Nintendo Switch, Android handsets, cameras, and more. The U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for speed and app loading are joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and X-ray exposure, 5-meter drops, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Rock out this summer with JBL’s Xtreme 3 Waterproof Speaker

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing spring JBL speaker sale from $30, Woot is now offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $260. Regularly $380 and currently marked down to the Amazon low at $300, this is an additional $40 off, the lowest price we can find, and up to $120 in savings.

Among the more powerful JBL speakers you’ll find out there, it packs in a pair of the brand’s bass radiators alongside an IP67 water and dustproof rating that can accompany you to the park, beach, pool, or even “in the shower.” From there, you’ll find 15 hours of wireless playback time per charge as well as an included optional carrying strap with a built-in bottle opener.

