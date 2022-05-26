[Update] Some of our favorite Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases [Video]

We’ve taken a look at the first-party cases for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but after six months of use and abuse, countless cases and covers, we have a few favorites that we have identified and think you’ll love.

Not everyone wants to spend $30+ on a smartphone case, and that is absolutely fine. Because of that, we’ve tested a range of Pixel 6 cases — for the regular and Pro models — at various price points, and we’ll even suggest a cheaper alternative if a similar option exists. All have been tested and play nicely with most screen protectors too.

Video — Some of the best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases

Mous Limitless 3.0

Best premium case

Rugged cases are often bulky, unwieldy, and normally quite ugly. That’s not true of the Mous Limitless 3.0 case lineup. The design uses a bouncy cushioning along all sides of your phone chassis to help reduce the impact of even the biggest drops; I can vouch for the protection having tested with the Limitless 3.0 design on the Pixel 4 series – it certainly lives up to the outlandish Mous marketing.

There are raised lips around all edges of your screen, which means placing face down on a table or even dropping means that you’ll get a little extra coverage no matter what angle is dropped from. A reinforced frame also protects the camera bar from any damage but without obscuring any lenses on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. What’s more, the aramid fiber, walnut wood, and leather finishes are tastefully added.

Buried inside the rear panel is a magnetic patch that means you can pair it with other accessories in a similar manner to the MagSafe section of the recent iPhone lineup. This means that mounts like a card wallet or kickstand are available alongside impressive full chassis protection. Inside the case is a soft touch fabric lining and room for two spare SIM cards too. At around $60, these Pixel 6 cases offer premium protection for your flagship smartphone, but in our experience, the Mous Limitless 3.0 cases are worth every penny.

Caseolgy Vault

Super silicone

The perfect companion for the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6 is the light green Caseolgy Vault, a silicone case that is one of our top picks. The textured matte finish feels incredible in person, but this one-piece case belies its modest $13 asking price.

While the sandstone-like rear panel aides grip, the camera bar and upper portion of your phone has a textured or hatched finish that fully envelops the curved glass of the lenses. In my experience, no other case provides the same level of protection for the camera bar and although it looks strange at first – it is striking in its own right. All of the button covers have a minor sandstone texture for extra grip, but you still get that satisfying “click” which is something other silicone cases can reduce.

Spigen Liquid Air

Added grip every day

Much like the entire Spigen case lineup, the Liquid Air case is a perfect companion for just about any smartphone — especially the Pixel 6 series. It’s not just because Spigen makes some of the best third-party cases for just about any Android either. The pricing is fair, and the designs are consistent across entire smartphone series.

The Spigen Liquid Air was originally my own go-to case for a number of years and with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it’s no different. With a tire-like texture, it has a feel unlike anything else, and just like a rubber tire grips the road, you have one of the grippiest surfaces on your Pixel. The ridged power button is another little extra touch that makes the Liquid Air such a great option at just $15.

Otterbox Symmetry

Kinda clear

If you pick a colorful Pixel 6 model, you probably want to show it off while also ensuring that it’s fully protected. There are a number of solid clear cases from the likes of Ringke, but the Otterbox Symmetry case has a super interesting glitter finish that livens up the plain colors of the Pixel 6 Pro specifically.

That’s not all as it comes with a solid construction rather than a tacky silicone finish. It could easily withstand a drop and all facets of your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro should be well covered including a hard plastic casing for the camera bar. It plays nicely with almost all screen protectors we’ve tried including the Whitestone Dome Glass — which hasn’t always been the case for Otterbox smartphone cases.

Official Google Pixel 6 cases

Default device protection

[Update 05/26]: Due to the discoloration, yellowing and warping issues that some Pixel 6 owners have encountered with the official TPU cases, we recommend looking at other options on this list. TPU cases can discolor and warp over time but this is not always common. You can see an example of the issues facing owners below with the Golden Glow case for Pixel 6 Pro:

We suggest that if you are intent on buying a first-party official case, you opt for the “Stormy Sky” color variant. This color appears to be less susceptible to discoloration and yellowing, but there you may still encounter warping over time — which is sometimes common with TPU and silicone cases.

As you’d expect, Google makes a number of officially-branded Pixel 6 cases that are the perfect accompaniment to your smartphone. Although by no means the best cases you can buy, at least they are designed to work with your phone and provide protection for all of the most important areas.

At $29 for all of the official Pixel 6 cases, the price is steep but still cheaper than the classic fabric options. However, like any official case, this should mean a few things. Firstly, a more precise fit. Secondly, a better device aesthetic. The only downside is that all cases are semi-transparent and accented to specific device colors. Our advice is to pick up the muted Stormy Sky smokey black color if you simply can’t choose but matching the color to your phone certainly looks better.

Google is offering a good mix of protection and quality, with soft rubberized corners making each case easy to fit and remove and with nothing inhibiting access to important ports. Each Google case feels much more like an extension of the Pixel 6 design rather than its own unique take on what device protection should look like.

Incipio Grip

Uber tactile

Google really went all-in on big phones with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. That means that for people with smaller hands, it can be a struggle to truly manage even the so-called “smaller” Pixel 6. Luckily, the Incipio Grip cases for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is designed to help with that. With raised grippy ledges along the sides of your phone, it’s easy to shift and turn even the massive Pixel 6 Pro in your hands without slipping or sliding in your palm.

A major bonus that the Incipio Grip has over similarly grip-oriented cases is that it’s deceptively slim and lightweight; it’s actually made from a firm plastic material that deflects dirt, but adds a solid layer of protection that complements the rubbery side bumps. The raised lip around the camera bar looks like it could also help boost protection around that all-important back glass section.

Bellroy Leather case

Best leather case for Pixel 6

High-quality leather cases are hard to come by on the Pixel series, but Australian brand Bellroy has some of the only Google-certified options. Our own Ben Schoon said that while pickings are slim the Bellroy Leather case is still among the best you can buy and for people that like leather products, it’s worth the $50 entry price.

You get some truly outstanding color options, but if you want patina or the wear and shine associated with “real” leather and leather-based materials, Bellroy’s particular material doesn’t discolor, crease, or wear in the same way. That said, everywhere else it’s a win with great button covers, precise cutouts, and a sleek design that doesn’t get in the way of your prized possession – the Pixel 6.

Anccer thin fit

Cheap and cheerful

If you want ultra-lightweight and most importantly cheap protection for your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, then the Anccer thin fit case is going to be an ideal candidate. At just $6 for the Pixel 6 and $8 for the Pro, you’re getting a super-thin plastic shell that will protect the contours of your phone without breaking the bank.

At just 0.35mm thick, you don’t get masses of protection and the cutouts for button and port access are pretty large, but if you simply want to protect against superficial damage, then there are few better cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

What is your favorite Pixel 6 case?

Do you have any favorite cases for your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro? Do you want slim protection or full coverage for all of your device intricacies? There are hundreds of options to choose from so it’s impossible for us to list out every eventuality or cover every single good option out there. Let us know down in the comments section below what your favorite or go-to case is.

