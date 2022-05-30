OnePlus has rolled out the May patch to these phones

OnePlus promises to deliver regular system updates for its wide array of smartphones for at least two years and in most cases even longer for flagship-tier devices, but just how is the May 2022 security update rollout being handled?

At the start of May, Google added the security patch as the sixth post-Android 12 update for all eligible Pixel devices. This OTA update includes an important fix for the “Dirty Pipe” exploit that affects selected smartphones including the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series. It’s not entirely clear if this can affect other OEM hardware, but it’s still an important patch nonetheless.

OnePlus phones are still lacking the recent Android 12L/12.1 upgrade but we have seen the start of the Android 13 Beta phase for the recent OnePlus 10 Pro. We expect more devices to get access to this early look at the next OS upgrade but at this stage, it has limited availability. Unlike Samsung, OnePlus is not quite as fast out of the blocks when it comes to Android updates. It took until May 23 before the latest security patch arrived on eligible handsets.

At this point in time, the May 2022 security update has arrived on a handful of OnePlus devices, but we are hoping for further expansion over the coming days and weeks.

OnePlus 10 series

Although in global markets the OnePlus 10 series is limited to just the “Pro” model, it is still the latest and greatest device from the Chinese smartphone OEM. OxygenOS 12 A.14 began rolling out on May 23 for the OnePlus 10 Pro with a number of fixes and the latest security patch in tow. This is the first post-release OTA update for retail models.

OnePlus 8 series

Although not yet officially confirmed, a post on the official OnePlus Forums claims that OxygenOS C.20 is now available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It’s not yet clear if this OTA will begin rolling out for the OnePlus 8T at this stage, but it does include the OnePlus May 2022 security update alongside some general system tweaks and tuning.

OnePlus Nord series

OxygenOS A.09 began rolling out to the recently released OnePlus Nord 2T on May 23 with a number of important software fixes and the very latest security patch. This budget follow-up to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2 offers minimal upgrades to an already impressive formula.

Although superseded by the Nord 2T, the Nord 2 is now starting to see the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 update that also includes the (current) latest security patch. The only downside is that the Android 12 beta phase is the only way to get update at this point in time.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is also getting updated with OxygenOS A.05 providing a limited changelog that simply offers the patch as part of this regular OTA. On May 25, the OnePlus Nord CE started to see OxygenOS 11.0.17.17, which provided nothing but the latest May 2022 security patch as part of the OTA update.

Devices still awaiting the May patch

While we’re seeing a very small pool of devices get the latest patch, a larger selection of the OnePlus hardware lineup is still updated with older 2022 security patches — with all devices noted below. As patches are often served on a bimonthly cadence, you may see some devices skipped ahead of a wider rollout of an upcoming patch.

It’s also important to note that OnePlus has officially confirmed that the 6 and 6T series will no longer be updated or supported over the coming months. The 2018 flagship duo received a surprise update in mid-November and now will only be supported via third-party unofficial means moving forward.

OnePlus 10 series OnePlus 10 Pro (March 2022 patch) OnePlus 9 series OnePlus 9 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 9 Pro (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 9R (November 2021 patch)

OnePlus 9RT (March 2022 patch) OnePlus 8 series OnePlus 8 (February 2022 patch)

OnePlus 8 Pro (February 2022 patch)

OnePlus 8T (February 2022 patch) OnePlus 7 series OnePlus 7 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7 Pro (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7T (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus 7T Pro (April 2022 patch) OnePlus Nord series OnePlus Nord (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord CE (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord 2 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord 2T (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (March 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N100 (April 2022 patch)

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (March 2022 patch)

How can I get the May 2022 security patch on my OnePlus device?

OnePlus has a habit of rolling out updates for devices in a staged manner. That means that the initial release and subsequent confirmation on the OnePlus Forums don’t always indicate when you’ll be able to grab an OTA file and get your device updated/patched.

Our advice is to use a third-party application to get updates in a timely manner. The community-run Oxygen Updater allows you to sideload official update .zip files as soon as they are available publicly. While this will ensure you get updates right away, if you encounter problems, you may need to revert to an older build. This may require a device reset if problems are major.

