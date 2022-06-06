Google Photos now surfacing ‘Best of Spring 2022’ Memory collection

Google Photos is now surfacing some of your most impressive “Best of Spring 2022” images with another AI-generated Memory collection.

Over the past 12 months, Google Photos has increased the prevalence of custom Memories collections within the pre-installed gallery app. This means that you may see truly personal content based upon the context of your photos and videos — such as location or a person/pet within backed-up content.

Since the advent of Memories collections, we’ve seen more widely available stories appear right in the top carousel of Google Photos. Since 2022, Google has offered regular “Best of” selections if you have taken images within certain seasons. The latest such addition you may encounter is the “Best of Spring 2022” collection when launching Google Photos on your devices.

Naturally, your own “Best of Spring 2022” collection within Google Photos may vary depending on your location. Most of my own photos selected include sunny landscapes and monuments along with the obligatory daffodils, but you may see some regional variations depending upon where you happen to live. Google Photos is also heavily attempting to upsell a Photo Book with each and every Memories image with the “Preview book” option in the bottom left of each fullscreen preview.

It’s actually hard to decipher the criteria that Google is working with to determine whether photos are added to the “Best of Spring 2022” Memory collection. There’s no direct correlation beyond good weather from what we can see on many of our own test devices thus far. With that in mind, we’re not exactly sure just if or when you might get the option on your own account.

That said, now might be the time to check Google Photos. If you do have the new collection, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: