Do you subscribe to YouTube Premium, or put up with ads like Elon Musk? [Poll]

YouTube is one of the biggest places to find entertainment and information online, but like everything else, it doesn’t come free. Ads are the backbone of YouTube, but many have noted over the years that the platform’s advertising has become more and more unsavory. Now, YouTube ads have picked up a vocal critic in Elon Musk, who apparently doesn’t bother to pay to avoid them entirely.
Elon Musk says YouTube has ‘nonstop scam ads’
In a tweet on June 7, Tesla co-founder and world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, said that YouTube is full of “nonstop scam ads.” And, really, it’s hard to disagree with him. Anyone who uses YouTube in its usual form is surely familiar with the video ads that play before, and sometimes even in the middle of the content. While these ads are often normal advertising for products, attractions, and more, they’re becoming increasingly more predatory and scammy.
Ads nowadays can often lean into “get rich quick” schemes, crypto scams, and more. One common ad here in the US is around solar power, where ads claim to offer free solar power for homeowners. In reply to a tweet about just such an ad, Elon Musk brought up that companies are “using the Tesla name for solar and Powerwall” in those ads, and that he will “put a stop” to that.
The interesting bit here, though, is that it seems like Elon Musk isn’t willing to pay for YouTube Premium, which is why he’d be seeing ads in the first place. YouTube Premium, a $12/month subscription, removes ads from the platform while still supporting the creators making these videos.
It’s a tidbit that’s led to some pretty hilarious reactions.
Where do you stand on the matter? Do you subscribe to YouTube Premium? Or do you deal with the “nonstop scam ads” that are clearly an issue. Hopefully, having such a big name as a vocal critic will inspire a bit of change within YouTube.
