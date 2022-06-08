Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 may double storage offerings up to 1TB

Samsung’s foldable smartphones are premium devices, and it seems the next generation will be doubling down on that with more storage. According to a new report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will double their storage offerings.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 storage to top out at 1TB

According to a report from SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer up 1TB of storage, a considerable upgrade over the previous 512GB cap. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 both topped out at 512GB, but offered 256GB in their base models. Likely, this would be paired with either 12GB or perhaps 16GB of RAM.

Notably, this would be the first time since the original Galaxy Fold, released in 2019, that Samsung would offer this much storage in a foldable. There still won’t be a microSD card slot available on the Fold 4, but with 1TB on board, it’d be hard to find users that truly need further expansion.

As for pricing, it’s likely this will be quite the expensive option. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,799 in the US for its 256GB model, so it’s completely realistic to expect that a 1TB model would approach, if not surpass a cost of $2,000.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 also gets twice as much storage

Beyond 1TB of storage in the Fold 4, Samsung is also apparently planning to double storage in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Where the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s hit model so far, only offered up to 256GB of storage, the Flip 4 will top out at 512GB.

With this in mind, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would come in three variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. In terms of pricing, we can probably expect this top model to be in the $1,500 range, as the base model will likely start at the same $999 price tag as its predecessor.

Regardless of what these options cost, however, it’s just great to see Samsung putting more resources behind its foldable lineup.

