Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app

Samsung’s flagship foldable is picking up a new camera update with the company’s Expert RAW app rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today.

Available now through the Galaxy Store, Expert RAW is an advanced camera app for select Samsung smartphones. The app offers up more granular controls for taking photos, with full control over shutter speed, ISO, focus, and more. Shots are also taken in RAW, meaning they can be edited after the fact in apps such as Adobe Lightroom.

The changelog for Samsung’s latest Export RAW app expands support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as Samsung had previously announced earlier this year. The app is also available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, and the Galaxy S22 series.

This latest update also improves processing for low-light shots and includes other image quality improvements. Per Samsung:

What’s New Update on the supported models (Galaxy Z Fold 3) Faster processing time in low-light environment. Image quality improvements in various scenes.

Notably, Expert RAW is still set to arrive on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. If all goes according to plan, those devices should have access in the next two months, as Samsung was aiming to have all supported during the first half of 2022.

Support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrives with app version 1.0.02.6. Of course, this won’t magically change the capability of the foldable’s camera, which we found solid, but underwhelming in a recent comparison. Still, it will definitely open up the ability for this camera to do more.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: