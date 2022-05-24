Galaxy Z Fold 4 might just lessen the crease on Samsung’s foldable display

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has produced some of the best foldable phones on the market today, but each one has had a display quirk that many have not been a fan of. However, it seems the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will finally work to address the “crease.”

Looking back, the original Galaxy Fold shipped with a folding display coated only in plastic. That display wasn’t flat when unfolded but had a visible crease running vertically along the hinge. The same was true of later releases, even this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, that use a layer of ultra-thin glass on the display.

The crease on Samsung’s display really comes from the company’s hinge design. The tight radius makes it hard to avoid the crease, but some other brands have gotten around it. Oppo and Motorola, for example, have a “teardrop” hinge that closes the hinge while making more room internally for the hinge, which lessens the crease and results in no gap in the hinge.

While we’re still unsure what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Ice Universe says the crease will be minimized a bit. Apparently, the screen will look “smoother,” though the hinge will still be visible to some degree. In a previous report, the Fold 4 was said to have a new hinge design the uses fewer mechanical components, so it makes sense Samsung has used that opportunity to also cut down on the crease.

The crease of Galaxy Z Fold4 looks slightly better than Fold3, but you can still see the crease. The screen looks smoother. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 24, 2022

In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Fold 2 as well, we didn’t take too much issue with the crease. In daily use, it mostly disappears into the background. As we said:

While it may seem obvious at first, three months in, I’ve essentially forgotten about the little divot. I notice it on occasion, but it genuinely doesn’t bother me at this point. I do hope it’s something that Samsung eventually figures out a way around, but by no means should it be a deal-breaker for anyone.

Still, it’s nice to see Samsung is finally working on this quirk.

