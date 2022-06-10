Bandwidth: Boosteroid fully lands in US, Xbox Cloud Gaming expands further

This part of the year seems to be the one where cloud gaming companies start to expand into new territory. Boosteroid, a European game streaming service, has finally made its way and planted servers in the US for many more users to enjoy. On top of that, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass is making its way south of the equator to New Zealand and Argentina.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Boosteroid lands in the US

Prior to just recently, Boosteroid was a well-established game streaming service based in Europe with an R&D center in Ukraine and hubs across Romania, Spain, Italy, France, and several more countries. While most of the company’s users play from PC, the service allows users to play from Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and even Linux.

Just within the last couple of weeks, this thriving game streaming company has set up and finalized boots in the US, adding what the service hopes are many more users to its player base. According to Boosteroid, six new data centers have been established in the States, with users in the US and Canada able to play their favorite games online. This was announced back in 2021 with an end-of-year goal. Of course, there have been many obstacles since then, and we’re just excited to see a new service ready to stream.

We haven’t had the opportunity to try Boosteroid’s US servers out for ourselves yet, but we plan to sit down and game with it very soon.

Xbox heads south to Argentina and New Zealand

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a growing tier of the successful gaming service. Microsoft’s Xbox division has consistently brought new and exciting titles to users who subscribe to the extremely affordable Xbox Game Pass. Now, the team plans on bringing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to users in both New Zealand and Argentina, where the demand is apparently pretty high.

Users in these regions will have seen Xbox Game Pass (Beta) availability starting yesterday, meaning anyone can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get access to the plethora of cloud-based games Xbox has to offer. Those without a membership can also take advantage of the free-to-play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

According to Xbox, users here will also see access to Samsung’s future Xbox app for even easier cloud gaming on their smart TVs. This feature will likely roll out at the same time as in the US and other regions that will see Xbox’s Samsung app.

Additionally, Xbox is also overhauling the Xbox Design Lab with new colors for controllers as well as availability in 11 new countries:

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Norway

Slovakia

Switzerland

Taiwan (coming soon)

GeForce Now gains Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect fans will love what GeForce Now has to offer this week. Mass Effect Legendary Edition has made its way to NVIDIA’s cloud service for those who have purchased the game to play. On the other hand, if you’re not feeling like an action-packed space adventure, you can also get your hands on the cloud version of It Takes Two, a lovely game where two humans are turned into dolls and find themselves on an emotional adventure.

Those are available now, as well as a select few others:

Resident Evil 2 and 3 launch on Amazon Luna

Announced last week with no release date, Resident Evil 3 has made its way to Amazon Luna. This stress-inducing title is available on the Luna+ channel. Luna also promised Resident Evil 2 would be coming this month, and it has as well. Both titles are available now.

#NewonLuna+: Resident Evil 3. One mission: get out alive. Jill Valentine must escape Raccoon City after she witnessed the atrocities of Umbrella, and they unleashed their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis. Play @RE_Games 3 on our Luna+ channel now: https://t.co/EbYPfkx4G9 pic.twitter.com/7dgfPIdY0W — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) June 10, 2022

