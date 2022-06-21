Activating Google Fi at Best Buy comes with a $100 bill credit for the next month

Best Buy has sold Google Fi SIM cards since 2019, and a monthlong promo sees new in-store or online activations come with a $100 bill credit.

When activating a new Google Fi line in-store — which involves talking with an employee — or online at Best Buy, you’ll get a $100 credit that can be applied toward monthly bill costs, “such as data, calls, texts, and device protection.” The phone being activated can be a new or existing unlocked device.

You must be a new Fi customer. A new Fi customer is someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion.

Data-only SIMs do not qualify, and the credit cannot be used toward phone purchases or financing. You must “remain active on Fi for 30 days to receive and use your Fi credit.”

You must remain active on Fi to use the Fi credit. You will lose the remaining amount if you deactivate before the full Fi credit is used.

This offer starts now and is valid until July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can find the full terms and conditions here.

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: