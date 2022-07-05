Samsung July 2022 update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

In recent years, Samsung has become well known for updating their wide lineup of Android devices — from budget phones to luxury foldables — to the latest security update in a timely manner. Here’s every phone and tablet that Samsung has updated with the July 2022 security patch.

To help ensure customers whose devices are affected by security exploits, Samsung doesn’t release its patch notes for each monthly update until quite a few phones have received it. Similarly, Google has not yet shared what’s in Android’s baseline version of this month’s update, as this info doesn’t typically release until Pixel phones get the update.

Most security updates come with a few dozen security fixes, both for Android in general and some specific to Samsung phones. We’ll be keeping a close eye out for Samsung to release these patch notes in the coming days.

Devices with Samsung July 2022 security update

While Samsung normally debuts their latest security update before the new month has begun, this newest patch didn’t see release until July 1. Because of that, things may seem a bit slower this month, but we’ll steadily keep the list updated over the coming weeks.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Given the popularity and level of customer investment in the Galaxy S series, it’s no surprise that Samsung often prioritizes the flagship series when it comes time to release a new security update. Each month, Galaxy S phones dating back years will get the latest security improvements pretty quickly, though there’s extra work involved given the Exynos and Snapdragon variants.

As one may expect, the first Galaxy S phones to get the this month’s update were the newest ones, the Galaxy S22 series, on July 4. The Galaxy S21 series was shortly behind, getting updated that same day.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S90xBXXU2AVF5 (Released first in Europe & Asia)

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS5CVFB (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy Note series

For many years, Samsung was one of the key creators of stylus equipped Android smartphones thanks to the Galaxy Note series. While the Galaxy Note series may have ended after the Note 20 — with the Galaxy S22 Ultra managing to be significantly more successful — those who haven’t swapped phones should still be seeing fairly regular updates.

So far, the Galaxy Note 20 is the only device in the series to get the July security update (and even then, only the 5G model) but that should steadily change as the month goes on.

Galaxy Note 20 5G — N981BXXS4FVG1 (Released first in Portugal)

Galaxy A series & budget phones

In addition to the many high-end flagship & foldable phones that Samsung makes, the Korean phone giant also has a bevy of more affordable devices. These range from the mid-range Galaxy A series, lower-end Galaxy M series, and the Flipkart exclusive Galaxy F series.

The month started out on an odd note, with Samsung debuting the July 2022 security patch on the Galaxy A32 on July 1. This was followed a few days later by the Galaxy A23, which got its update on July 4.

Galaxy A32 — A325NKSU1BVF2 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy A23 — A235FXXU1AVF3 (Released first in Germany)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your device is slated to have been updated already, but the patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on July 5 and most recently updated on July 5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: