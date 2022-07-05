Google TV expands its recommendations with new ‘What to Watch’ show from EW

Google TV is delivering a new way to give you recommendations, with a “What to Watch” show from Entertainment Weekly available now.

Starting on June 29, “What to Watch on Google TV” is an extension of Entertainment Weekly’s (EW) ongoing “What to Watch” podcast, which first launched in 2020.

The new video series is hosted on YouTube and takes viewers through an assortment of recommendations from EW staff members. The publication explained:

And who better to know the best of what TV and movies have to offer than EW entertainment experts and hosts: general manager and editor in chief Patrick Gomez; executive editor and host of the What to Watch podcast, Gerrad Hall; director of social and audio Chanelle Johnson; and TikTok producer Jorie McDonald. Join them in their perfectly monochromatic rooms as they share the shows and movies you shouldn’t miss.

In the first episode of the series, recommendations include Ms. Marvel on Disney+, The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, Trixie Motel on Discovery+, and Only Murders in the Building from Hulu. The brief three-minute video gives succinct summaries of each show and even features a couple of Pixel 6 cameos.

While the “Watch to Watch” podcast is a daily show, the expansion on Google TV will only occur once a month, apparently at the end of each month.

The carousel of recommendations on the Google TV homescreen has been showcasing the “What to Watch” series for the past few days on devices such as Chromecast with Google TV.

Google TV is, of course, built on more personalized recommendations. Through its homescreen, the platform showcases new and existing shows and movies that fit with your previous viewing habits. Last month, Google TV added support for individual user profiles, which better serves households with more than one person.

