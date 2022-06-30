Google TV may soon automatically install and log in to your linked apps and subscriptions

To make it easier to get started with a new smart TV or dongle, Google TV may soon automatically log in to your previously connected apps and services.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In the Google Assistant settings today, you’re able to sign in to your various streaming services and your preferred music app. This allows you to play shows and music directly on devices like Google Nest Hub or any other Cast-compatible device without needing to sign in again.

These connected services are also used by Google TV, both the phone app and the TV experience, to offer recommendations on what to watch, picking primarily from what you’re already subscribed to. However, when setting up a new Google TV streamer, you’ll need to actually sign in to each service’s app again if you want to browse its full library.

In the latest update to the Google TV Setup app, version 1.0.4508, we find mention of Google TV using your list of connected subscriptions to automatically download their respective apps and, where possible, sign in to your account.

Several apps come with your TV and will be installed during setup: %1$s. Additionally, apps for your subscriptions will also be installed. App info from devices linked to your Google Account will be used to set up and sign in to these apps on your TV.

From the phrasing, it seems that rather than using the credentials from Google Assistant, Google TV will copy data from another device — perhaps your phone, tablet, or another TV — to get signed in.

Regardless, it’s great to see Google working to make it even easier to get started with a new Google TV device, especially as the company has been rumored to have a new, lower-end Chromecast dongle releasing sometime this year.

