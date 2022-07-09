Xiaomi 12 Lite packs 108MP camera, 67W fast charging, 120Hz display from $400

The Xiaomi 12 Lite just went official for international markets, bringing with it an affordable price, high-resolution camera, and more.

For around $400 USD in international markets, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is based on the Snapdragon 778G processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on the variant. It also includes 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display at FHD, with peak brightness of 950 nits and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Perhaps one of the most interesting inclusions for the price is in the camera array, with a 108MP primary camera using a Samsung HM2 sensor. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera backing that up, with a 32MP selfie camera in a centered hole punch on the front.

Rouding out the spec sheet there’s a 4,300 mAh battery with speedy 67W fast charging that should top off the phone in barely 40 minutes. Xiaomi says:

The 4,300mAh battery on Xiaomi 12 Lite easily supports full-day of usage, while the 67W turbo charging powers up to 100% of battery in just 41 minutes to keep you on the move.² As for prolonging the smartphone’s long-term battery health, Xiaomi’s smart charging algorithm – Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, learns users’ night-time charging patterns to optimize charging strategy throughout the night, allowing the device to be charged fully right before the user wakes up.

While this device won’t really hold its own against something more powerful like the Xiaomi 12S series, it certainly seems like a great value for its price. Xiaomi 12 Lite sales start today at $399 for the 6GB/128GB model, $449 for 8GB/128GB, and $499 for 8GB/128GB.

