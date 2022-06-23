Poco F4 goes official w/ Snapdragon 870, 64MP camera setup, 67W charging, plus more

Xiaomi’s affordable Pocophone lineup has expanded with the official launch of the Poco F4, which offers a few minor upgrades over its predecessor in an updated chassis.

Unlike the recent Poco F4 GT, the standard F4 isn’t quite competing directly with the biggest and best smartphones of 2022. Instead, it provides a few downgrades to help achieve a lower price point.

There’s a flat 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel which has a centrally-placed punch-hole notch and touts a maximum brightness of 900 nits. Inside, Xiaomi has opted to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

If you were unaware, the core internals are almost practically identical to the Poco F3 from last year. While disappointing, there are some other tweaks that might help make up for this with the 4,500mAh battery now including 67W wired fast charging. This is a substantial bump up over the 33W speeds seen prior and can top up the Poco F4 in under 40 minutes.

At the rear, the Poco F4 camera setup now consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, this is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera is rated at 20-megapixels and switches out a Samsung S5K3T2 ISOCELL sensor in favor of a Sony IMX 596.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner returns, but you’re also able to utilize software-based face unlock for secure unlocks with the Poco F4. Android 12 comes pre-installed but Xiaomi has not confirmed the exact update schedule for the device.

You’ll be able to pick up the Xiaomi Poco F4 priced at €400 for the 6/128GB option or €450 for the 8/256GB model in selected markets across the globe in Moonlight Silver, Night Black, and Nebula Green.

