Best Google Prime Day 2022 deals: Galaxy S22 series all-time lows, Pixel 6/Pro from $499, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and of course, the latest from Google.
Best Prime Day deals now going live in summer sale
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Google drops prices on latest Pixel 6 and more
Setting the pace, Google is kicking things off by rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of Prime Day. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.
- Google Pixel 6/Pro see Prime Day discounts to all-time lows from $499 (save $100+)
- Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra hit new all-time lows from $600, plus more
- Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches fall to all-time lows from $196 (Reg. $295+)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds see Prime Day discounts: Pro $120, Buds 2 $100, more from $80
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic Prime Day: New lows hit LTE/Bluetooth from $165
- OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $800 at Amazon following rare $100 discount, plus more
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick see first discounts of the year from $125 (Save $25+)
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits best price of the year at $55, more from $30
- Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low with $20 discount down to $59
- New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series with discount down to $79
Amazon sets the stage
Given that Prime Day is in fact Amazon’s shopping event, it’s no surprise that the retailer is also setting the pace for all of the savings in 2022 by marking down its in-house gear alongside Google’s headliners. So far, deep discounts have already launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.
- Prime Day delivers the biggest Echo sale of the year: Latest Dot, Show 15, more from $13
- Amazon’s latest Fire TVs are now on sale for Prime Day: 4K Max $35, more from just $12
- Prime Day discounts Ring video doorbells from $75 and cameras starting at $45
- Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time low for Prime Day (reg. $70)
- Amazon’s eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems hit all-time lows from $90 (Save $49+)
- Amazon Halo View fitness wearable with color display hits all-time low at $45 (reg. $80)
- Huge Amazon Fire 7 tablet early Prime Day offers go live from just $30 (up to 53% off)
- New all-time low early Prime Day deals go live on Kindle Kids readers at $50 (reg. $110)
- Ring Alarm Prime Day deals: 2nd Gen and Pro bundles seeing all-time lows from $120
- Blink Prime Day discounts now live: Video Doorbell $35, Floodlight $85, more from $30
Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals
Over on the Apple front for Prime Day, 2022 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M1 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form-factors, there’s also the best discounts of the year on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and more.
- Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro sees $499 refurb discount from $880
- Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $279 (Save $120) for Prime Day
- Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini has never been more affordable with $129 discount to $570
- Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value following discount to $90
- Apple AirTags get in on Prime Day savings: Single UWB tracker at $25 or 4-pack for $85
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt hits Amazon low of $699 (save $100), more
- Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, more from $32
- Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts starting at $1,234 (save up to $125)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case drops to $170 at Amazon (Save $79)
- Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote sees Prime Day discounts from $120 (save $59)
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to best price of the year at $299, more up to $50 off
- HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways (2022 low)
- Apple Watch Series 6 sees $169 Grade-A refurb discount to $260, more from $130
General Tech:
As far as other technology goes outside of gear from Google, Prime Day is usually one of the best times of year and 2022 is of course no exception. This time around, you’ll be able to save on the latest from brands like Samsung, Sony, Eve, Philips Hue, JBL, Nintendo, and many others. Our favorite discounts live so far are detailed down below, most of which is sitting at new all-time lows.
- Annual Anker Prime Day sale starts at $11: MagSafe gear, USB-C chargers, much more
- Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Keyboard for Mac down to $150 (Save $20)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo sees Prime Day discount to low of $479 (Save $120), more
- Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs hit Prime Day prices from $848
- iOttie Prime Day car mount deals from $15: MagSafe Velox charger $37.50 and more
- Tile’s new 3-pack of 2022 Mate Item Trackers sees first discount to $48, more from $18
- Belkin’s Prime Day deals deliver new low on 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand at $65
- Prime Day Smartphone Accessories: mophie 15W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $100, more
- Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit drops to $60 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $100)
- Regularly $899, Bose Smart Soundbar now up to $300 off from $599 ahead of Prime Day
- Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Speaker returns to the 2022 low of $150
- Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch AMD Ryzen 5 sees first discount to $850
- GoPro’s HERO8 Black captures 4K60/1080p240 this summer with two batteries at $250
Headphones, earbuds, and audio gear:
- Beats Fit Pro fall to new all-time low with Prime Day Gold Box to $160 (Reg. $200), more
- Anker’s ANC Liberty 3 Pro earbuds see major $80 price drop for Prime Day at $90, more
- Sony XM4 ANC headphones and earbuds hit new lows from $198 (Save $80+)
- Marshall Prime Day deals up to $130 off: Earbuds, headphones, speakers from $100
- Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker reaches new low at $229 (Save 30%)
- Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S fall to new all-time lows from $148 (save $30+)
- Upgrade your setup with Prime Day offers on Blue USB mics: Yeti X $130, more from $40
- JBL speakers now start from $30 ahead of Prime Day: Clip 4, Go 3, Flip 5, and more
Hard drives, storage, and more:
- New Prime Day lows hit best-in-class SanDisk portable SSDs from $160, more from $36
- Synology Prime Day discounts go live with 4-bay DS920+ at $440, more from $240
- Best PC/PS5 Prime Day internal SSD deals from $26: WD_BLACK, Samsung, more
- Kingston’s DataTraveler Max USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives hit best prices from $38, more
- Seagate and LaCie Prime Day deals live from $53: Portable SSDs, PS Game Drives, more
- Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD just hit the Amazon low at $130
- Samsung’s security cam-ready PRO 256GB microSD hits new low at $40, more from $11
Smart Home gear:
- ecobee SmartThermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $178.50 low (Save $70), more
- Philips Hue Prime Day discounts finally arrive with all-time low bundle offers from $31
- Nanoleaf Prime Day deals: 2022 lows on Lines and Shapes HomeKit lights $170, more from $10
- Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Controller returns to all-time low price of $17, more
- Save on popular Eve HomeKit accessories for Prime Day starting at $32 (up to 40% off)
- August’s popular HomeKit smart lock drops to new all-time low at $150 (Save $80)
- Anker eufy Security Prime Day deals: Save up to 39% on wireless cameras and locks from $80
- Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $150 low (save $30)
- Govee’s RGBIC Neon Rope Light at new low of $46 for Prime Day, more
- Wyze Lock adds voice control to any deadbolt with ease at a 2022 low of $91 (Reg. $130)
Gaming gear:
- Samsung’s 2,000-nit 49-inch mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $700 off at low of $1,600
- Take your gaming setup to the next level with a new RTX 3060 desktop at $1,100, more
- Prime Day Razer gaming peripherals from $15: Kaira Pro Xbox headset $90, more
- GIGABYTE’s 32-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor falls to low at $665, more from $100
- ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition GPU falls to new low at $700 for Prime Day, more
Home Goods:
Yet another category that always seems to get some of the best deals for Prime Day is home goods, and we’re already tracking some exciting offers. With the usual brands like Keurig, ECOVACS, and SodaStream leading the way, the next few days are sure to see deep summer savings on just about every way to upgrade your kitchen imaginable.
- Anova’s most affordable sous vide cooker just dropped to the Amazon 2022 low at $95
- Best Prime Day kitchen deals: COSORI smart cookers, KitchenAid, more from $13
- Prime Day EDC deals: Kershaw’s Natrix Pocket Knife reaches low of $58, more from $11
- Theragun’s popular smart massage guns now up to 50% off starting at $74
- Amazon serves up a double shot of Nespresso espresso machine lows from $119
- Amazon discounting Dremel Rotary Tool Kits and accessories from $22 this Prime Day
- Ember temp. control smart mug with charging coaster now $120 for Prime Day
- Shark’s latest AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base sees new low of $380, more
- Oral-B, Sonicare, more electric toothbrushes from $23, teeth whitening from $7
- Amazon SodaStream deals go live with retro-style Art model at new $84 low
- ECOVACS’ $700 N8 Pro+ robo vac/mop with auto-empty now at $400, more from $300
- Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker hits one of its best prices ever at $60 (reg. $110)
- COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits new low at $127, more from $87
- Cook out this summer with Cuisinart’s 30-inch round flat top grill at a new low of $329
Best Prime Day fashion deals:
- Nike Ultimate Sale offers extra 20% off already up to 60% off styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- Amazon Prime Day Crocs Sale takes up to 50% off styles for the whole family
- Amazon Prime Day offers adidas golf apparel and accessories up to 50% off from $15
- adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash Sale: UltraBoost, Superstar, more
- Target Flash Sale offers 50% off clothing for the entire family from $3
- Levi’s takes an extra 40% off all sale styles: Jeans, jackets, T-shirts, more from $10
- REI offers up to 50% off top brands: The North Face, Arcteryx, Columbia, more
Frequently Asked Questions:
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 12 and will run through the following day on July 13. The 48-hours of deals will likely spill over into the rest of the week as top brands keep the discounts rolling.
Nearly every single product category will be seeing steep discounts through Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. Though highlights take the form of tech, home goods, fashion, toys, and more.
Largely, yes. Amazon limits many of its Prime Day deals to members of its 2-day subscription service. Though some offers are available for all shoppers.
Yes! 9to5Toys scours Amazon and the web for all of the best deals. While these summer sales may not have the best reputation, the deals that we do share are often times new all-time lows, the best of the year, or just rare chances to save on hard-to-find gear.
