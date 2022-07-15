YouTube Billion Views Club reminds us that ‘Gangnam Style’ is ten years old

That custom YouTube logo – a.k.a. “Yoodle” – you’re seeing today is meant to serve as a reminder that “Gangnam Style” is now ten years old and the first music video to start the Billion Views Club.
On July 15, 2012, music video history was forever changed as Psy’s “Gangnam Style” video made its unforgettable debut on YouTube. Psy immediately took the world by storm, with viewers around the globe flocking to YouTube to experience and share the viral sensation. Less than six months later on December 21, 2012, the game-changing video would go on to earn the honor of the first music video ever to hit one billion views on the platform, establishing YouTube’s Billion Views Club (BVC).
“Baby” by Justin Bieber was the next YouTube video to enter the Billion Views Club over a year later. Meanwhile, the company shared other interesting top lists today.
J Balvin and Justin Bieber are tied for the most billion views entries as a lead, featured artist or collaborator, with 11 official music videos each, Adele’s “Hello” is the fastest entry into the Billion Views Club, reaching the milestone in just 88 days, and Guns N’ Roses defy decades with the first billion-view music video from both the ‘80s (“Sweet Child O’ Mine”) and ‘90s (“November Rain”).
Artists with the most official music video entries in the BVC
- J Balvin – 11 [tied]
- Justin Bieber – 11 [tied]
- Ozuna – 10
- Rihanna – 8 [tied]
- Nicki Minaj – 8 [tied]
- Maluma – 8 [tied]
Fastest music videos to reach 1 billion views
- Adele – Hello – 88 days
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (Official Music Video) – 97 days [tied]
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee – 97 days [tied]
- J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente (Official Video) – 103 days
- Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa (Video Oficial) – 111 days
Most Viewed Music Videos of all time:
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee – 7.9B
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of You (Official Music Video) – 5.7B
- Wiz Khalifa – See You Again ft. Charlie Puth [Official Video] Furious 7 Soundtrack – 5.5B
- Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars – 4.6B
- PSY – GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일) M/V – 4.4B
Music Videos by the Decade (pre-2000s):
1970s Music Videos in the Billions Views Club:
1980s Music Videos in the Billion Views Club:
- Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine (Official Music Video)
- a-ha – Take On Me (Official Video) [Remastered in 4K]
- Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (Official Video)
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video)
- Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)
- Europe – The Final Countdown (Official Video)
1990s Music Videos in the Billion Views Club:
- Guns N’ Roses – November Rain (Official Music Video)
- Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)
- The Cranberries – Zombie (Official Music Video)
- Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You (Official 4K Video)
- 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up (Official Music Video)
- Metallica – Nothing Else Matters (Official Music Video)
- AC/DC – Thunderstruck (Official Video)
- Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way (Official HD Video)
- Dr. Dre – Still D.R.E. (Official Music Video) ft. Snoop Dogg
- Aqua – Barbie Girl (Official Music Video)
- Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.) [Official Music Video]
