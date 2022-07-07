Doodle for Google 2022 state winners announced, national voting now open

Google has shared the winning Doodle for Google 2022 artwork from each state and territory, and now it’s your turn to vote for your favorites to become the national winner.

Every year, Google runs a special “Doodle for Google” contest where K-12 students from around the country are encouraged to submit their own artwork of a potential Google Doodle. The winning artwork will be shown on the Google.com homepage, and the artist will receive prizes including a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

As was announced back in January, the theme for Doodle for Google 2022 is “I care for myself by…” The theme encouraged the young artists to show the ways that they relax, unwind, and be good to themselves.

Google’s guest judges, including Selena Gomez and 2021’s Teacher of the Year, have viewed months worth of submissions from around the country and selected the 54 best Doodles, one from each US state and territory. Each winner received Google hardware and swag, as well as local recognition for their achievement.

Now the judging is being turned over to the public. You can head over to the Doodle for Google website to vote on the artworks you believe should be featured on the Google.com homepage.

Alongside each Doodle, there’s a bit of description from the artist, often providing a charming insight into their mindset. For example, there’s this emotionally charged passage attached to “Not Alone,” the winning artwork from Florida:

I care for myself by accepting others care for me. Often I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own, and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress – it lets me tackle things I could never do on my own.

To ensure the judging is fair to each age group’s artistic skills, you’re asked to select a favorite Doodle from each group of grades — K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12. Voting will remain open until Tuesday, July 12.

Based on the voting, five finalists will be chosen, one from each grade group, and the Doodle for Google guest judges will choose the national winner from those five. Each of these finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, along with Google hardware and swag.

Which of the 54 Doodle for Google 2022 artworks has captured your heart? Let us know down in the comments!

