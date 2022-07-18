Deals: OnePlus 9 5G falls to $500, Google Nest Wifi package hits $199, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the second-best price yet on OnePlus 9 5G at $500. That’s alongside this 3-node Google Nest Wifi Router system at $199 and an Anker Android sale from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 5G returns to Prime Day price for all

In case you missed out on Prime Day, Amazon is offering another chance to score one of the best prices to date on the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Smartphone. Now down to $500 in both styles, this one typically fetches $729 and is sitting at within $1 of the all-time low. This is matching the Prime Day price tag and is the second-best discount to date. While those who prefer the higher-end devices may want to consider the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the now previous-generation, entry-level offering still packs a punch.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Wifi Router system includes three nodes

Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of Google Nest WiFi Routers for $199. Normally fetching $325 or more, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low of at least 39% in savings. Providing 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mech coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow.

Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, each of the three modules will also double as Assistant speakers for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker starts the week with Android accessory sale from $17

Anker is kicking off the week by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. There is a collection of smartphone accessories and more up for grabs this time around – leading the way is the all-new PowerCore Fusion 5K 2-in-1 Power Bank at $35. Normally fetching $50, this is the very first discount to date at $15 off and marking a new all-time low. Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 5K arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over USB-C, but also by plugging right into the wall. Shop all of the other discounts from $17.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: