Google Docs getting edit notifications that alert you to additions and removals

In addition to comments, Google Docs will soon alert you to content additions and removals with edit notifications.

These Google Docs edit notifications are delivered via email and “detail what changes were made, when the changes were made, and who made them.”

Staying on top of relevant changes and comments across multiple documents can be difficult. By giving you the option to specify which comments and changes to be notified about, you can more easily stay on top of what needs your attention most and keep track of collaboration.

They have to be enabled on a per file basis and can be set directly in a document: Notification settings dropdown (bell icon) or Tools > Notification settings. This new page also lets you turn on/off comments. There will also be preferences in Gmail (Dynamic Email presumably required) to control.

Please note that edit notifications are off by default and can be enabled on a per-document basis. When enabled, you will be notified when anyone adds or removes content from the document.

Edit notification in Google Docs will be rolled out over the next month:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

